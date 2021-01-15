Union Minister Shripad Naik Recovering Well, Says Doctor; PM Modi Also Dials

Union AYUSH Minister Shripad Naik is recovering well and his vital parameters are normal, Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) said on Saturday evening. Naik, injured seriously in a car accident, has been admitted at the state-run GMCH near here since Monday.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Naik over phone. Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, who is on Goa visit, also met Naik. In a medical bulletin, GMCH Dean Dr Shivanand Bandekar said that the minister was recovering well.

"All his vital parameters including blood pressure, pulse rate and oxygen saturation are within normal limits. He still continues to be on High Flow Nasal Cannula oxygenation system," Bandekar said. "(Reports of) Blood tests and urine tests conducted today are all within normal limits," he said.

"Left elbow passive mobilization has been started today. Bed side sitting and lower limb mobilization have been done by physiotherapists," the bulletin said. Naik was admitted to GMCH on Monday night after he was seriously injured in a road accident in adjoining Karnataka. His wife and a close aide died in the car accident.

"Naik's condition has improved a lot and all his health parameters are stable. In some days, he will be discharged from the hospital," Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant told reporters earlier in the day. Sawant acompanied Vice President Naidu who met the minister at the hospital.

Before that, Prime Minister Modi spoke to Naik over phone and enquired about his health. "During a short conversation, the PM asked Naik to take care of his health," Naik's Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Suraj Naik said.