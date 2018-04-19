GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Union Minister Gets Grandson Married at Mass Wedding Function, Baraat Comes on Tractor Trolley

Vivek Trivedi | News18

Updated:April 19, 2018, 4:51 PM IST
Ujjain: Dancing to the beat of the drums aside a tractor-trolley, Union Social Justice Minister Thawar Chand Gehlot is here with a message for his fellow politicians and other bigwigs.

Breaking away from the usual ‘big fat Indian wedding’ trend, the BJP minister chose to conduct his grandson’s wedding at a mass marriage function along with 110 couples in Ujjain’s Nagda town on Wednesday.

While Lalu Yadav's oldest son Tej Pratap Yadav exchanged rings with his fiancée at a five-star hotel in Patna on the same day, Gehlot encouraged his eldest grandson Manish to tie the nuptial knot at a collective wedding.

The wedding party, along with the bride and groom, arrived on a tractor trolley at Krishna Ginning Complex in Nagda where the ceremonies were to be conducted on Akshay Tritiya.

A happy grandfather could be seen dancing barefoot even as the marriage procession was going on.

Advising people against exorbitant expenditure on weddings, Gehlot said that he would like to urge people to avoid unnecessary splurging and opt for simpler rituals.

The ceremonies organised by the local civic body in association with volunteer organisation Dev Deendayal Vichar Manch under Mukhyamantri Kanyadan Yojana initiated by the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government for financially-weak couples.

| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
