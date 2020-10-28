News18 Logo

1-MIN READ

Union Minister Smriti Irani Tests Positive for Covid-19, Asks Contacts to Get Tested

File photo of Union minister Smriti Irani.

Union minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday said she has tested positive for COVID-19. She asked people who came in contact with her to get themselves tested at the earliest.

"It is rare for me to search for words while making an announcement; hence here's me keeping it simple I've tested positive for #COVID and would request those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested at the earliest," Irani tweeted.


