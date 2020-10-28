Next Story
Union Minister Smriti Irani Tests Positive for Covid-19, Asks Contacts to Get Tested
File photo of Union minister Smriti Irani.
Union minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday said she has tested positive for COVID-19. She asked people who came in contact with her to get themselves tested at the earliest.
It is rare for me to search for words while making an announcement; hence here’s me keeping it simple — I’ve tested positive for #COVID and would request those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested at the earliest 🙏— Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) October 28, 2020
"It is rare for me to search for words while making an announcement; hence here's me keeping it simple I've tested positive for #COVID and would request those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested at the earliest," Irani tweeted.