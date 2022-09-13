Union Minister Sonowal Reviews National Maritime Heritage Project in Gujarat

Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday held a review meeting during a site visit to the National Maritime Heritage Complex at Lothal, an Indus valley civilization site, in Dholka taluka of Ahmedabad district of Gujarat.

During the review meeting, Gujarat Chief Secretary Pankaj Kumar, Gujarat Maritime Board CEO Avantika Singh, Ahmedabad Collector Sandip Sagale, and District Development Officer Anil Dhamelia, among other senior officials of the project were present including local representatives.

The minister said that the heritage of the renowned port will be recreated as a centre of attraction. He also added that the National Heritage Complex is being built on 35 acres of land will be ready by the next year.

Visited the site of National Maritime Heritage Complex (NMHC) & reviewed progress of works. pic.twitter.com/H5pOEKJXBY — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) September 13, 2022

“The project worth Rs 4,000 crore will benefit a lot to Lothal and the people around it. This complex will boost tourism and will also generate employment in the area. The entire world will take note of the strength of our civilization. A Maritime Institute will also be set up there for learning about ports and shipping,” he said.

A film regarding the project was presented to the Minister.

