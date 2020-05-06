Union Minister Urges Kejriwal to Speed up Delivery of Foodgrain Allocated to Delhi under PMGKAY Scheme

New Delhi: Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Wednesday urged Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to speed up the distribution of food grains in the state under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY).

In a tweet, Paswan said food grain is reaching every corner of the country even during the coronavirus lockdown. "Out of the 36,367 tonnes of foodgrains allocated to Delhi in April, less than 1% has been distributed to 12,600 beneficiaries -- 63 tonnes," he said, urging Kejriwal to hasten delivery.

The state governments have so far lifted more than 69 lakh tonnes of foodgrain under the PMGKAY scheme under which 80 crore people in the country will be given free ration for three months, in addition to their monthly PDS entitlement, an official statement said on Wednesday.

The statement was issued after a detailed review meeting of the scheme by the Food and Public Distribution Secretary, Sudanshu Pandey, with state food secretaries and other officials from 24 states and Union Territories via video conferencing.

During the remote meeting, the officials discussed the lifting and distribution of foodgrains to beneficiaries under the scheme, as well as under the normal NFSA/ TPDS and also the implementation of the One Nation One Ration Card plan.