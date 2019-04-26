Union Minister Writes to CM Fadnavis Over 'Rape of Tribal Girls' in His Constituency

Union minister Hansraj Ahir on Friday wrote to Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis regarding alleged rape of tribal girls at a hostel in Chandrapur — the seat from where the Bharatiya Janata Party has fielded the minister."It is to bring to your notice about the multiple cases of rape minor tribal girls residing in tribal hostel run by "Infant Jesus Education Society" in Rajura Tehsil of Chandrapur district. These girls were allegedly drugged and sexually abused by staff of tribal school/hostel run by the above society," he wrote.According to local reports, five minor tribal girls were sexually abused by four officials of the tribal hostel. A report said that while hostel superintendent Chaban Pachare and deputy superintendent Narendra Virutkar was arrested for allegedly raping the girl, hostel warden Kalpana Thakre and assistant Lata Kanake were held for abetting the crime.Most girls drugged and sexually abused were between the age of 9 and 10. Social workers suspect that more than a dozen minor girls in the hostel were subject to sedation through drinks, and subsequent sexual abuse. The girls have complained that they were drugged with sedatives through ORS and other drinks.