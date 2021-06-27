CHANGE LANGUAGE
Union Ministers Mansukh Mandaviya, Kishan Reddy Review Production of Covid-19 Vaccines in Hyderabad

Union Ministers Mansukh Mandaviya and G Kishan Reddy visited Bharat Biotech in Hyderabad.

Mandaviya and Reddy also discussed ramping up the production of vaccines with the manufacturers.

Union Ministers Mansukh Mandaviya and G Kishan Reddy on Sunday visited Bharat Biotech's vaccine manufacturing and Bio Safety Level-3 facility here to review the production of vaccines. Earlier, PIB in a statement erroneously mentioned Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers D V Sadananda Gowda visited the Covid-19 vaccine manufacturing facilities of Bharat Biotech and Biological-E here, but corrected it in another press release.

Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers Mansukh Mandaviya said the central government is committed to supporting "all our vaccine developers and manufacturers for ensuring vaccines for all," the release said. Mandaviya and Reddy also discussed ramping up the production of vaccines with the manufacturers.

Later, both the ministers visited Biological E, the vaccine developer of 'Corbevax'-One of the indigenous Covid- 19 Vaccines of India, it added. They also held a meeting with Dr Reddy's team regarding the status of the single shot Covid-19 vaccine 'Sputnik Light' that will be imported from Russia.

The team apprised the Ministers on the domestic manufacturing of Sputnik vaccine, the release added.

first published:June 27, 2021, 23:36 IST