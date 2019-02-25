English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Union Ministers Slam BJD Govt in Odisha for Delay in Sharing Details of PM-Kisan Scheme
Union Ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawatdig at the state government for talking about sharecroppers and landless farm labourers and said the BJD regime is yet to take necessary measures for identifying these categories of cultivators.
Image for representation
Bhubaneswar: Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat have slammed the BJD government in Odisha for delay in sharing details for PM-Kisan scheme with the Centre and asked it to provide the complete list of farmers quickly to help them get benefits of the programme.
"Initially Odisha government was unwilling to implement the pro-farmer scheme in the state. But later the state government has only shared details of 9 lakh farmers with the Central government," Pradhan, the Petroleum minister said at a meeting in Boudh district on Sunday.
Stating that farmers in Odisha will also benefit from the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, Pradhan said "Why the State government is delaying in sharing the details of farmers with the Central government?"
At least 45 lakh small and marginal farmers in Odisha will get the benefits of the PM Kisan Yojana, he said adding the state government without delay should share the list of 45 lakh small and marginal farmers along with all the details to pass on the benefits directly to their bank accounts.
"Urged @Naveen_Odisha not to create hindrance between the PM Kisan Yojana and Farmers in Odisha," the Petroleum minister said in a twitter post.
Shekhawat, the Union Minister of State for Agriculture, while speaking at the function in the state capital, hit out at the Biju Janata Dal government and said it should provide the complete list of farmers along with the required information without delay to enable the cultivators to get the benefit of the PM-Kisan scheme.
He also took a dig at the state government for talking about share croppers and landless farm labourers and said the BJD regime is yet to take necessary measures for identifying these categories of cultivators.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday launched the ambitious Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme transferring the first instalment of Rs 2,000 each to over one crore farmers, as he slammed the opposition alleging they "remember farmers once in 10 years -- just before elections".
Initiating the electronic transfer of Rs 2,000 each, Modi said the first instalment of money under the scheme has been deposited in accounts of 1.01 crore farmers and those who have been left out will get it soon.
The Odisha government on February 21 decided to be part of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme and said it would extend all support for its implementation in the state.
| Edited by: Aditya Sharma
