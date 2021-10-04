Union Minister’s Son, 13 Others Booked for Murder, Rioting After 9 Killed in Lakhimpur Kheri Violence

The police on Monday registered a case of murder and rioting against the son of Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni, Ashish Mishra and 13 others after violence erupted during a farmers’ protest Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur killing eight people.

Meanwhile, senior political leaders, including Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Bahujan Samaj Party’s general secretary Satish Chandra Mishra and others were put under house arrest late on Sunday night.

The police have invoked the sections of 302 (murder), 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 147 (rioting) of the IPC over the Lakhimpur violence.

Bhartiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait met the District Magistrate and SP and put four major demands in front of the administration. The farmers have demanded that Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni be suspended from his post, immediate arrest of his son Ashish Mishra, an ex-gratia of 1 crore for the families of those who were killed and government job to the kin of the deceased.

After the violent incident in Lakhimpur Kheri, Priyanka Gandhi, who was on her way to Lakhimpur Kheri late, on Sunday evening, was stopped by the police in Sitapur.

DM Vishal Bhardwaj and SP RP Singh reached Khairabad toll plaza with heavy police and PAC force as soon as Gandhi crossed the Itaunja toll.

The administration also blocked the road by putting up trucks on all lines at the toll barrier and took Gandhi into custody from Hargaon.

Over Gandhi’s arrest, Congress MLC Deepak Singh sat on a dharna outside the PAC 2nd Battalion. On the other hand, Congress state president Ajay Kumar Lallu also reached Sitapur as soon as he was informed about Gandhi.

Eight people were killed as violence erupted in Lakhimpur Kheri during a farmers’ protest over Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya’s visit, an official said.

Two SUVs were set on fire by angry farmers, reports said, after they hit a group of protesters. Four of the dead were travelling in the vehicles, a UP government official said in Lucknow.

Lakhimpur Kheri District Magistrate Arvind Kumar Chaurasia said four farmers and four others were killed.

