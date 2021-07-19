Union of Maha Transport Civic Body Seeks Seventh Pay Commission Benefits, Threatens Protest

A union of employees of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) on Monday said it would launch an agitation if they do not get benefits based on the Seventh Pay Commission recommendations.

Maharashtra Rajya Parivahan Kamgar Sena president Hari Mali, addressing a news conference here, claimed while Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had said staff of all 53 state-run corporations would get Seventh Pay Commission benefits, Transport Minister Anil Parab had said these would not be extended to MSRTC employees.

Mali said wage agreements for the periods 2016-20 and 2020-2024 had not been inked between the management and staff so far, adding that MSRTC owed Rs 4,849 crore to employees by way of interim pay rise. “We risked our lives running buses during the COVID-19 pandemic. We will launch an agitation if the state government fails to give us Seventh Pay Commission benefits," Mali said.

