Union Railway Minister Inaugurates New MEMU Train Service, Other New Projects in Odisha

Union Railway Minister Inaugurated the new MEMU train service & some new projects in Cuttack & Baleswar district on Friday. Mr. Vaishnaw laid the foundation stone of the second entry and circulating area of Cuttack railway station. With the development of the second entry as well as the circulating area passengers to enjoy various benefits which include a wider approach road to the railway station, better parking facilities for vehicles with pickup and drop service, terminal building with facilities such as ticket counters, escalator, lift, lounge, restaurant, etc.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw flagged off ‘Hospital on Wheels’ from Gopabandhu Institute of Medical Science And Research (GIMSAR) at Athgarh in the Cuttack district.

Through this doctors and specialists can visit the remote areas and serve the people. The ‘Hospital on Wheels’ is a full-fledged mobile hospital with all facilities for doctors, nurses, and patients. It has been developed with an investment of Rs 37 lakhs. It will be implemented in other places if the experiment is successful. Vaishnaw also assured of constructing an underpass or overbridge at the railway crossing in Ghantikhal.

Union Railway Minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw said that…"I have got lots of attraction. Cuttack Railway Station will be a world-class station. How the second entry of Cuttack station will be directly connected with National Highway will be a priority. All the litigation relating to Malgodown land has solved for the development of Cuttack railway station" later Union Minister Mr. Vaishnaw visited Baleswar and attended various prog. Mr. Vaishnaw Flagged off 1st MEMU passenger train from Balasore to Bhubaneswar laid the foundation stone for a new rail track from Baleswar to Nilagiri and inaugurated a new building at Basta & Jaleswar railway station.

​"Union govt has approved a lot of project for Baleswar. New train from Baleswar to Bhubaneswar, Lots of projects has approved for Nilagiri, Basta, Jaleswar. Thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi" said Union Railway Minister, Mr. Vaishnaw.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw also visited the Remuna KshiraChora Gopinath Temple in Baleswar. Mr. Vaishnaw was overwhelmed over recalling his memory of Collector in Baleswar and praised the district’s people.

