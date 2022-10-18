'Unique and Historic Movement': Raj Minister Says Bharat Jodo Yatra Bigger Than Lord Rama's Padyatra

Calling the Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra a “unique and historic” movement, Rajasthan Health Minister Parsadi Lal Meena said Rahul Gandhi’s march is much bigger than Lord Rama’s padyatra from Ayodhya to Sri Lanka. Taking a jibe at Meena’s statement, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said the Congress leaders had resorted to “flattery” to save their existence.

“Lord Rama had also traveled on foot from Ayodhya to Sri Lanka, but now Rahul Gandhi will walk even more, from Kanyakumari to Kashmir,” Meena said in Dausa on the sidelines of a programme on MondBharat ay. The Congress had launched its 3,500 km, 150-day Bharat Jodo Yatra from Tamil Nadu’s Kanyakumari on September 7. The march will cover 12 states and two Union Territories in about five months.

Claiming the BJP has spoiled the atmosphere of the country, he said Gandhi is undertaking the yatra to correct the atmosphere in the country, to restore peace and harmony. He said no one has ever seen or will be able to do such a padyatra. Condemning the statement, BJP’s state spokesperson and MLA Ramlal Sharma said Congress did not accept Lord Rama’s existence and now they are setting their march side by side with his padyatra.

“The party questioned lord Rama’s existence. Now the Congress leaders are doing flattery to save their own existence but people are watching everything and will settle the score with the Congress at the right time.” .

