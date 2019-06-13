Uniraj University Result 2019: Rajasthan University to Declare MA First Year Result Soon At uniraj.ac.in

Uniraj Result 2019: The Rajasthan University will declare the first year semester result for Masters of Arts examinations soon. The Uniraj University Result 2019 will be published by the University of Rajasthan on its official website uniraj.ac.in (https://www.uniraj.ac.in/). According to a media report, the Rajasthan University MA Result 2019, Uniraj University Result 2019 will get declared in the month of June.

The regular as well as private candidates can check their Uniraj University Result 2019 for MA first year as and when it is declared by entering their roll number and name through an online window hosted on Rajasthan University’s homepage. The URL for online window of Uniraj University Result 2019 is this and will get activated once the result is officially declared http://result.uniraj.ac.in/.

Uniraj University Result 2019: Steps to check Previous Year MA Result

Here we have given steps for download of overall Rajasthan University MA Result 2019, following which candidates can take a printout of scorecard.

Step 1- Visit official website of Rajasthan University uniraj.ac.in or click on the direct link given above

Step 2- On homepage there is ‘Uniraj Result 2019’ download tab

Step 3- Click it and select MA course for checking the Rajasthan University MA Previous Year Result 2019

Step 4- Enter the required details like your roll number, name, and date of birth

Step 5- Submit the details

Step 6- The Rajasthan University MA Result 2019 of first year will be displayed on the screen

Step 7- Download the soft copy and take a printout for future reference

For latest information on Uniraj Result 2019, candidates are suggested to keep visiting the official website of Rajasthan University or also known as Uniraj University on regular basis.