Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Uniraj University Result 2019: Rajasthan University to Declare MA First Year Result Soon At uniraj.ac.in

The regular as well as private candidates can check their Uniraj University Result 2019 for MA first year as and when it is declared by entering their roll number and name through an online window hosted on Rajasthan University’s homepage.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 13, 2019, 6:14 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Uniraj University Result 2019: Rajasthan University to Declare MA First Year Result Soon At uniraj.ac.in
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...

Uniraj Result 2019: The Rajasthan University will declare the first year semester result for Masters of Arts examinations soon. The Uniraj University Result 2019 will be published by the University of Rajasthan on its official website uniraj.ac.in (https://www.uniraj.ac.in/). According to a media report, the Rajasthan University MA Result 2019, Uniraj University Result 2019 will get declared in the month of June.

The regular as well as private candidates can check their Uniraj University Result 2019 for MA first year as and when it is declared by entering their roll number and name through an online window hosted on Rajasthan University’s homepage. The URL for online window of Uniraj University Result 2019 is this and will get activated once the result is officially declared http://result.uniraj.ac.in/.

Uniraj University Result 2019: Steps to check Previous Year MA Result

Here we have given steps for download of overall Rajasthan University MA Result 2019, following which candidates can take a printout of scorecard.

Step 1- Visit official website of Rajasthan University uniraj.ac.in or click on the direct link given above

Step 2- On homepage there is ‘Uniraj Result 2019’ download tab

Step 3- Click it and select MA course for checking the Rajasthan University MA Previous Year Result 2019

Step 4- Enter the required details like your roll number, name, and date of birth

Step 5- Submit the details

Step 6- The Rajasthan University MA Result 2019 of first year will be displayed on the screen

Step 7- Download the soft copy and take a printout for future reference

For latest information on Uniraj Result 2019, candidates are suggested to keep visiting the official website of Rajasthan University or also known as Uniraj University on regular basis.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram