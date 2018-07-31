English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Unitech Founder Booked by CBI in Bribery Case; SHO, Lawyer Arrested
The officials said it is alleged that Unitech was making regular payment to the SHO to "manage" these cases. On getting inputs, the CBI carried out a raid and found advocate Neeraj Walia allegedly paying Rs 2 lakh as bribe to SHO Neeraj Kumar allegedly on behalf of Unitech Ltd.
New Delhi: Unitech Ltd founder Ramesh Chandra was on Tuesday booked by the CBI for allegedly bribing Delhi Police officials to "manage" cases of the real estate firm as the agency also arrested the SHO concerned and a lawyer, officials said.
It is alleged that the Saket court had referred 47 cases related to Unitech Ltd to Saket police station for probe.
The officials said it is alleged that the firm was making regular payment to the SHO to "manage" these cases.
On getting inputs, the CBI carried out a raid and found advocate Neeraj Walia allegedly paying Rs 2 lakh as bribe to SHO Neeraj Kumar allegedly on behalf of Unitech Ltd.
Both were arrested. The agency registered FIR against nine accused -- eight individuals and company Unitech Ltd, they said.
In addition to the two arrested accused, the agency has also named promoter of Unitech Ramesh Chandra,Managing Director Ajay Chandra his wife Upma, Seema Manga, Pradeep Kumar and another Delhi Police official Sanjay Sharma.
"It is alleged that the accused in conspiracy with each other were involved in demand, provision and acceptance of illegal gratification. It is also alleged that the issue was to show undue favour for settlement of cases registered against directors/owners of said private firm," CBI spokesperson Abhishek Dayal said.
In its statement, Unitech spokesperson denied the allegations of any wrongdoing on the part of Unitech Ltd or any of its directors or office bearers.
"Our managing directors are undergoing custody and are presently lodged at central jail Tihar in relation to proceedings which is sub-judice before the Supreme Court. The company has deposited substantial amounts to comply with the orders of the court and has further tracts of land to redress grievances of the homebuyers," the company's spokesperson said.
The official also denied "the rumour" of any individual having been sent to any police officer for any favours.
"As a matter of record, the same matters pending at Saket Police Station and other police stations are before the Supreme Court as they have taken cognisance of all the matters and are under regular hearing at the Supreme Court. There was no need or occasion for seeking any favours or disfavour from any official," the spokesperson said.
