United Nations Issues Diya Stamps to Celebrate Diwali
The stamps are in the $1.15 denomination, which is the basic rate for international air mail letters.
The stamps had been officially released last month and are now available at the UN headquarters post office and online.
United Nations: The UN Postal System has issued two stamps with diyas in celebration of Diwali as "the quest for the triumph of good over evil".
India's Permanent Representative Syed Akbaruddin said in a tweet on Tuesday: "Thank you @UNStamps for portraying our common quest for the triumph of Good over Evil in your 1st set of Diwali stamps on the occasion of the auspicious Festival of Lights."
They are sold in sheets with 10 stamps and stickers and a large picture of the UN headquarters lit up for Diwali.
The struggle between Good & Evil happens everyday @UN— Syed Akbaruddin (@AkbaruddinIndia) November 6, 2018
Thank you @UNStamps for portraying our common quest for the triumph of Good over Evil in your 1st set of Diwali stamps on the occasion of the auspicious Festival of Lights#Diwali2018 #HappyDiwali2018 pic.twitter.com/d86P4SBVsf
