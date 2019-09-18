Take the pledge to vote

University in Uttar Pradesh Includes Triple Talaq Law in LLB, LLM Syllabus

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019, popularly known as the triple talaq bill, was passed in Parliament last month.

PTI

Updated:September 18, 2019, 4:28 PM IST
Representative photo. (Network18 Creatives)
Bareilly (UP): The Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University here has included the new triple talaq law in its syllabus for the LLB and LLM courses.

The university's Board of Studies of the Law Department has revised the syllabus and included the newly passed law in its curriculum, head of the law department of the university, Amit Singh told PTI.

With this, Rohilkhand University will become perhaps the first university to include the new law in its course, Singh said, pointing out that thrust has been laid on including new laws in the syllabus and dropping certain non-existent ones.

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019 will be taught in the third year of LLB under the family law, he said.

Besides, the university has enrolled a student to pursue a doctorate on triple talaq, Singh said.

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019, popularly known as the triple talaq bill, was passed in Parliament last month.

Recently, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had called for holding debates on the triple talaq issue and asked teachers to inform students about women empowerment.

