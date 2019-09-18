University in Uttar Pradesh Includes Triple Talaq Law in LLB, LLM Syllabus
The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019, popularly known as the triple talaq bill, was passed in Parliament last month.
Representative photo. (Network18 Creatives)
Bareilly (UP): The Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University here has included the new triple talaq law in its syllabus for the LLB and LLM courses.
The university's Board of Studies of the Law Department has revised the syllabus and included the newly passed law in its curriculum, head of the law department of the university, Amit Singh told PTI.
With this, Rohilkhand University will become perhaps the first university to include the new law in its course, Singh said, pointing out that thrust has been laid on including new laws in the syllabus and dropping certain non-existent ones.
The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019 will be taught in the third year of LLB under the family law, he said.
Besides, the university has enrolled a student to pursue a doctorate on triple talaq, Singh said.
The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019, popularly known as the triple talaq bill, was passed in Parliament last month.
Recently, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had called for holding debates on the triple talaq issue and asked teachers to inform students about women empowerment.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Hrithik Roshan Gives Back to Tiger Shroff's Krrish Meme by Sporting Flying Jatt T-shirt
- Plumber's Re 0 Invoice for 91-Year-Old Ill Woman Earns Him Praises on Internet
- 33,000 People Want Oxford Dictionary to Change its Definition of 'Woman'. Here's Why.
- Cristiano Ronaldo Says He Deserves to Win More Ballon d’Or Awards Than Messi
- Here is How Much The Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro And iPhone 11 Pro Max Will Cost