University of Hyderabad Gives Nod to Pay Tribute to Rohith Vemula

The University of Hyderabad on Tuesday said it would allow students and 'invited speakers' to pay tribute to the bust of scholar Rohith Vemula, who committed suicide on January 17, 2016, on the campus and hold 'planned' meetings at the auditorium of the varsity.Some sections of students of the university and outfits under the 'Rohith Vemula Struggle and Solidarity Committee' banner had given a call for 'Chalo HCU' for January 17 against the alleged 'destruction' of portraits of Dr B R Ambedkar, Jyotiba Phule and other Dalit leaders.On the call given by the students to observe January 17 as a special event to remember Rohith Vemula, the university, in a statement posted on its website, said it would like to clarify that while its students and invited speakers would be welcome to pay tribute to Vemula's bust at the North Shopping Complex area, the planned meeting could be held in the Savitribai Phule auditorium.Denying any destruction of portraits at the North Shopping Complex on the campus, the university said the institution holds Dr B R Ambedkar, Mahatma Phule, Savitribai Phule, and other leaders in high esteem.The auditoriums on the campus have been named after these leaders, and there are academic programmes in the university to promote their philosophy and thought, the varsity said in the statement.The authorities said the portraits which were part of fresh flexi material being set up by a section of students in violation of university regulations were relocated for safekeeping, the statement added.The suicide of Vemula, a PhD scholar, on the campus had sparked nationwide protests and opposition parties had blamed groups affiliated to the BJP and the RSS for his death.