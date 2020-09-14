University of Hyderabad to Begin Final Exams for Post Graduation Students from Sept 16

University of Hyderabad (UoH) will be conducting the final year examinations for post graduation from September 16.

Speaking to The Times of India, Professor Vinod Pavarala, spokesperson of University of Hyderabad, elaborated upon how the examinations will be conducted. He stated that the students will be sent the question paper online and they will have to write the answers on paper. These answer papers will then need to be scanned and sent to concerned departments.

He said, “Most departments have decided to send the question paper to the students online and give them two to four hours of time to write their answers. They will not be expected to be on a video call or online to write answers. Instead, they will have to send a scanned copy of their answer sheet once the exam time concludes”.

The exam that is being conducted will be of 50 marks. The remaining 50 marks will be given on the basis of continuous evaluation.

Elaborating further on the exam process, the professor added, “Although it will be sort of an open book examination, the question papers will have an element of analysis and interpretation in it. Such that students will not be able to copy-paste from their study material. Some departments are also conducting oral exams post the theory papers to check students' engagement with the curriculum and integrity”.

It must also be noted, that those who are unable to appear for this examination can give it in the second round which will be held from October 5.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the university had adopted an alternative evaluation mechanism based on continuous assessment and the Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA). This was done so that the students who want to apply for further education do the same without any delay. However, these results will stand cancelled now since proper online exams are being conducted.

Meanwhile, the University of Hyderabad will be conducting online entrance exams for various postgraduate and integrated courses from September 24.