University Professor Commits Suicide in Sirsa After Being 'Overburdened' With Work ​

Students and teachers at Chaurdhary Devilal University, Sirsa, are up in arms after physics professor Dr Praveen Agmakar, who is also the university’s exam controller, committed suicide.Agmakar who resides with his wife and daughter at the university campus hanged himself inside the bathroom in his home on Wednesday.Protesters alleged that the university authorities had over-burdened him with work and called for an impartial probe in the case.As many as 15 teachers of the university resigned from additional charge, and the protestors demanded the resignation of the vice chancellor till the completion of inquiry.The reason behind Agmakar’s committed suicide has not been ascertained yet.Prof R.S. Dalal, a professor at the university said that a case of murder must be registered and also called for an investigation by an independent agency. He added that until the completion of the probe, the vice chancellor must step down.The family of the deceased reached Sirsa on Thursday after which the formalities for conducting the postmortem tests began.INLD state president Pradeep Deswal, came out in support of the agitating teachers today and demanded that a sitting judge conduct an impartial probe in the case.