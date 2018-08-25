GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

University Student Arrested for Pointing Pistol at Fellow Student in Noida

Surya Kumar (24) was detained on Friday, a day after the incident occurred outside the Amity University in Sector 125, the police said, adding that he was arrested on Saturday.

PTI

Updated:August 25, 2018, 2:19 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
University Student Arrested for Pointing Pistol at Fellow Student in Noida
Image for representation. (Getty Images)
Loading...
Noida (UP): A student of a private university here has been arrested on attempt to murder charges after he allegedly pointed a pistol at another student of the institute over an old tiff, police said.

Surya Kumar (24) was detained on Friday, a day after the incident occurred outside the Amity University in Sector 125, the police said, adding that he was arrested on Saturday.

Kumar, a resident of Dasna in Ghaziabad, is a final-year B.Com student, while complainant Vivek Yadav, a resident of Safrabad village in Sector 73 here, is a first-year MBA student in the university.

According to Yadav, the two had a spat last month over parking of vehicles on the university premises.

"Parking inside the campus is not allowed for students. But Kumar was drunk and he got his car inside. I got hit on my leg by his vehicle, so I complained to my teachers. Kumar was scolded and told not to bring his vehicle inside the campus. After that he had warned me of dire consequences," he claimed.

Yadav said on Thursday, he was in his car at the parking lot outside the campus, when he was confronted by Kumar, who was in another vehicle.
"He came towards my car with a pistol. I quickly rolled up the windows and started the engine. Meanwhile, I also called up the emergency police number for help.

"Kumar got on to the bonnet of my car and then latched on to the window, while pointing the pistol at me," Yadav said.

A purported video of the incident went viral on the social media. Subsequently, a case was lodged against Kumar at the Sector 39 police station, officials said.

Kumar has been charged under Indian Penal Code sections307 (attempt to murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation), among others, the police said.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Zoya Mateen
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Fishermen of Kerala: The Real Heroes of the Disaster

Fishermen of Kerala: The Real Heroes of the Disaster

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...