Unknown Miscreants Tear Down Narayan Rane’s Posters in Sindhudurg

Amid the ongoing tussle between Shiv Sena and BJP over Union Minister Narayan Rane’s “slap" remark against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, posters welcoming the BJP leader in Sindhudurg district’s Kankavli block have been torn down by unknown people. The banners were raised on behalf of BJP’s Kankavli chief, Santosh Kande, for the arrival of Rane who is undertaking the party’s Jan Ashirwad Yatra in the state.

Rane is out on bail after he was arrested by Maharashtra Police, on Tuesday, for his comments against CM Uddhav Thackeray.

The posters were put up near a national highway at Kharepatan village. The incident was an escalation of a clash between police and Shiv Sena workers in Kankavli where the ruling party’s workers were trying to burn an effigy of Rane. According to reports, attempts were also made to ransack BJP MP Vinayak Raut and state Transport Minister Anil Parab’s bungalow.

After this incident, the banners welcoming Rane in Kharepatan became the next target. Tensions between BJP and Shiv Sena workers have been running high for the past few days after Rane’s comments.

Rane had severely criticised Uddhav for not remembering the year of independence during his August 15 speech. “It is shameful that the Chief Minister does not know the year of Independence. He leaned back to enquire about the count of years of independence during his speech. Had I been there, I would have given (him) a tight slap," the Union Minister told reporters on Monday during his Jan Ashirwad Yatra.

Following the remarks, Shiv Sena workers took to streets at several places while also filing police cases against Rane for insulting the CM. Aaditya Thackeray, son of Uddhav, also led a protest of Yuva Sena, youth wing of Shiv Sena, in Mumbai.

Shiv Sena workers also vandalised the BJP office in Nashik. Rane was arrested on Tuesday in Sangameshwar. He was given bail late at night the same day.

