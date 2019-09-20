'Gas Leakage' Creates Panic Across Mumbai, Fire Engines Deployed to Find Source of Unknown Odour
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said late Thursday that the odour was reported from Powai, Chembur, Mankhurd, Govandi, Chandivali, Andheri and Ghatkopar areas.
File photo of Mumbai. (Image: PTI)
Mumbai: Many residents in Mumbai's western and eastern suburbs reported an unknown odour, prompting rumours of a gas leak at the Rashtriya Chemical Fertiliser's plant in the Chembur suburb, officials said.
A police official said no injuries were reported.
A fire brigade spokesperson said the unknown odour was also reported from areas adjoining the Sanjay Gandhi National Park in northern suburb Borivli.
Nine fire engines were send at various places to find out the source of leakage, the official said.
The BMC, however, has claimed that there is no gas leak. The municipal body's chief Praveen Pardeshi said, "All people who were called on phone by disaster management division confirmed no further smell. NDRF and fire brigade equipment also detected no gas leak anywhere."
The Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL), which supplies piped gas in Mumnai, had said in a statement that it had been receiving complaints of gas smell from various parts of Mumbai.
"Our emergency teams have reached the sites from where the complaints have been received. So far, we have not come across any breach in our pipeline system which could result in leakage of gas," it said.
A BMC official had also said, "In order to trace the origin of the reported gas leak, we deployed fire engines at Deonar, Mankhurd, Chembur, Vikhroli, Dindoshi, Vile Parle, Kanivali and Dahisar areas".
"A total of 29 complaints were received by the BMC control room regarding an unknown smell, which has considerably reduced now," he said.
Four emergency vans of MGL were also mobilised, the official said.
