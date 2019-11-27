UNLF Chief Rajkumar Meghen Set to Return Home after 44 Years

Guwahati: Chairman of UNLF, banned Manipur-based insurgent group, Rajkumar Meghen is set to return to his home after 44 years. He will arrive in Imphal on Thursday, his son RK Chinglen said.

Released on November 9 from the Guwahati central jail, Meghen was taken away by the Intelligence Bureau and was kept at an undisclosed location in Delhi. Seventeen days later, United National Liberation Front (UNLF) Meghen along with his son and lawyer were released.

Meghen alias Sanayaima had left Manipur in 1975. He was arrested by the Bangladesh Police and handed over to India in 2010. The National Investigation Agency had then charged him and 18 other separatist leaders for 'waging war against the India' and 'raising funds by resorting to large-scale extortion from the government and private bodies in Manipur'. In 2016, Meghen was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

However, his sentence was reduced owing to his contributions like setting up a library, a music school for the inmates and construction of a rock garden inside the Guwahati central jail.

