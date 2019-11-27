Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

UNLF Chief Rajkumar Meghen Set to Return Home after 44 Years

Released on November 9 from the Guwahati central jail, Meghen was taken away by the Intelligence Bureau and was kept at an undisclosed location in Delhi.

Biju Kumar Deka | News18

Updated:November 27, 2019, 1:23 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
UNLF Chief Rajkumar Meghen Set to Return Home after 44 Years
Rajkumar Meghen (L) with his lawyer.

Guwahati: Chairman of UNLF, banned Manipur-based insurgent group, Rajkumar Meghen is set to return to his home after 44 years. He will arrive in Imphal on Thursday, his son RK Chinglen said.

Released on November 9 from the Guwahati central jail, Meghen was taken away by the Intelligence Bureau and was kept at an undisclosed location in Delhi. Seventeen days later, United National Liberation Front (UNLF) Meghen along with his son and lawyer were released.

Meghen alias Sanayaima had left Manipur in 1975. He was arrested by the Bangladesh Police and handed over to India in 2010. The National Investigation Agency had then charged him and 18 other separatist leaders for 'waging war against the India' and 'raising funds by resorting to large-scale extortion from the government and private bodies in Manipur'. In 2016, Meghen was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

However, his sentence was reduced owing to his contributions like setting up a library, a music school for the inmates and construction of a rock garden inside the Guwahati central jail.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram