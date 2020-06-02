Unlock 1.0: Status of States & Key Decisions to Ease Restrictions as India Gently Presses 'Start' Button

After 68 days of lockdown over four phases, the country is returning to some measure of normalcy even though the number of Covid-19 cases continues to rise rapidly. With the announcement of a three-phase 'unlock' plan, economic and social activity is set to resume all over the country.

The Centre has allowed the opening of malls, hotels, restaurants and places of religious worship in unlock 1.0 in effect from June 8. However, states have been empowered to prohibit certain activities and place restrictions if necessary to contain the virus. Strict lockdown will continue in containment zones till June 30.

We look at how different states/union territories in the country are implementing unlock 1.0 – what’s allowed and what’s not, what’s open and what’s not, in the guidelines issued.

Here is a summary of the 15 worst affected (in terms of number of cases) states and UTs in India:

MAHARASHTRA

Maharashtra has been devastated with Covid-19 and has reported over 70,000 cases – more than three times any other state in the country. It has more cases than Belgium, Bangladesh, Netherlands, Sweden, the UAE, South Africa, Indonesia, among other countries. It accounts for 42.38% of the total number of Covid-19 deaths in India.

-Lockdown extended till June 30.



-Phase-wise resumption of activities announced under the “mission begin again”.



-In phase 1 from June 3, outdoor physical activity such as walking and running will be allowed. Government offices will function at 15% strength and self employed professionals such as electricians and plumbers can resume work.



-In phase 2 starting June 5, markets and shops can open on an odd-even basis from 9 am to 5 pm. Taxis and cabs, two-wheelers and four-wheelers allowed only for essential services with passenger restrictions.



-In phase 3 from June 8, private offices can function with a maximum strength of 10% and intra-district bus services will resume. However, inter-district bus services will continue to remain non-operational.



- Malls, hotels, restaurants, places of religious worship, barber shops, spas and salons will continue to remain shut.



- There is also a plan to re-open certain schools in remote areas with no internet connectivity and which have been unaffected by the pandemic in June.



- Film and television shooting will be allowed to resume in June amid restrictions.

DELHI

Delhi recorded 1,000-plus Covid-19 cases for four consecutive days and then 990 on Tuesday, and with 20,834 cases is the second-worst affected city in India. Its mortality rate had also risen from 1.59% on May 20 to 2.38% on June 1.

- Delhi has sealed its borders for a week barring essential services owing to the rising number of cases.



- Barber shops and salons to be opened. However, spas will continue to stay closed.



- Movement of people will be restricted between 9 pm to 5 am except for essential services.



- Odd-even scheme for shops to be removed.



- Industries can open during normal time, staggered time system cancelled.



- Restrictions on the number of passengers travelling in auto, e-rickshaws, cars, buses and two-wheelers lifted.

TAMIL NADU

With 22,333 cases, Tamil Nadu is the second-worst hit state in India. However, its mortality rate of 0.77% is among the lowest in the country.

-Extended lockdown till June 30.



-Places of worship, religious gatherings, inter-state bus services, Metro, suburban train services will continue to remain shut.



- Restaurants allowed to open from June 8 but only at 50% capacity and with no air-conditioning.



-Tourist entry ban to Nilgiris and Kodaikanal to continue while hotels and resorts to remain shut.



-Public transport with reduced number of buses resumed from June 1 except in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpet districts reporting a high number of cases.



- Cabs and autorickshaws allowed in Chennai.



- IT firms in Chennai can operate at 20% strength subject to a maximum of 40 employees.



-Software companies allowed to increase workforce.

GUJARAT

Gujarat has the worst mortality rate of 6.19% in the country and the fourth-highest number of cases.

-Allowed industries to operate with 100% capacity.



-All private offices, government banks, barber shops, tea/coffee shops to reopen with mandatory social distancing norms.



- No restrictions on movement of goods within the state.



- Buses allowed with 60% capacity.



- Masks compulsory in public places, workplaces and while travelling.

RAJASTHAN

Rajasthan has recorded 8,980 cases so far – the fifth-highest in the country.

-Government and private offices to function at full strength from June 1.



-Religious places of worship, restaurants (dine-in) and malls to remain closed.



- No restriction on movement of people within the state.

MADHYA PRADESH

Madhya Pradesh has a mortality rate of 4.33%.

-25% of shops in Indore, Ujjain, Neemuch and Burhanpur to open.



-One-third of the shops to open in Bhopal.



-Government and private offices will operate at 50% capacity in Indore, Ujjain and Bhopal and at full capacity in the rest of the state.



-Limit of guests at weddings set at 50.



-Limit of people attending funerals not to cross 20.



-Spitting in public places punishable.

UTTAR PRADESH

Uttar Pradesh had 8,075 Covid-19 cases till June 2.

-All government and private offices allowed to function at full capacity from June 1.



-Inter-state travel allowed. However, people coming in from containment zones from Delhi will be restricted from entering the state.



-Sweet shops allowed to open.



-Markets to open on a rotation basis between 9 am and 9 pm.



-Supermarkets can open.



-Beauty parlous and salons allowed to open.



-Wedding halls can open with a maximum of 30 guests.



-Buses, taxis and rickshaws cannot exceed seating capacity.

WEST BENGAL

West Bengal has the second-worst mortality rate of 5.76% in India.

- Inter-district bus transport allowed from June 1.



-Tea gardens, jute mills, industries to open.



- Construction activities to resume.



- All places of worship open from June 1 but with a maximum assembly of 10 people.



-All outdoor activities to resume from June 8.



-State government offices will have 70% workforce from June 8. Private offices also allowed to open.



-Local trains and Metro not operational.

BIHAR

Bihar has just reported 24 deaths and has a mortality rate of about 0.55%.

-Inter-state travel allowed without a pass.



-Will follow Centre’s guidelines on opening of religious places, malls, hotels and restaurants.

ANDHRA PRADESH

Andhra Pradesh has reported 3783 Covid-19 cases till date, while 64 people have died.

-Inter-state movement to be regulated. People visiting the state in private vehicles from outside will need to obtain an e-pass.

KARNATAKA

Karnataka has done a tremendous job of containing the virus (among the prominent states) with just 3,408 cases and a mortality rate of about 1.58%. Its capital city, Bengaluru, one of India’s biggest and most populous towns, has just recorded 385 cases.

-Restrictions lifted on inter-state and intra-state movement of people and goods.



-Travel may be restricted from certain states.



-Religious places, hotels, restaurants, malls to open from June 8 as per the guidelines issued by the Centre.



- The state had already allowed the opening of salons, spas, barber shops and beauty parlours under lockdown 4.

TELANGANA

With just 2,792 cases, Telangana has one of the lowest numbers among the major states in India.

-Lifted restrictions on inter-state movement of people.



-Shops to remain open till 8 pm.

JAMMU AND KASHMIR

​The total number of cases in J&K is 2,601.

-Lockdown extended till June 8.

PUNJAB

Number of Covid-19 cases in Punjab has climbed to 2,301.

-Lockdown extension till June 30.



-Cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars and assembly halls continue to stay shut.



-All social, political, cultural, sporting, academic and religious gatherings prohibited.



- No restriction on inter-state movement of people.

HARYANA

Haryana so far has 2,356 cases.

-Inter-state and inter-district movement of people and goods allowed from June 1.



-Sporting activities can start from 5 am instead of 7 am.



-Weddings allowed with a maximum of 50 guests.