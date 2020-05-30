Unlock-1: Gujarat Govt Eases Covid-19 Lockdown Rules, Bus Services to Resume with 60% Occupancy

The Gujarat government on Saturday night announced further relaxations in lockdown as part of its Unlock-1 strategy, starting from Monday, following the Central government's latest guidelines.

Here's a list of all activities allowed and not allowed in Gujarat from June 1.

1. In non-containment zones, all businesses can open between 8 am to 7 pm.

2. No shops other than those dealing in essential services and commodities will be allowed in containment zones, a full list detailing containment zones will be released by Sunday.

2. Curfew will be in force between 9 pm to 5 am instead of 7 pm to 7 am in the earlier guideline.

3. State-run ST buses to resume services across the state at 60 per cent occupancy.

4. No odd-even formula for shops anymore.

5. Offices to be to function at full capacity, provided social distancing norms are maintained.

6. Two people can travel on two-wheelers, however, wearing masks is mandatory.

7. Driver and three passengers allowed in four-wheelers.

8. City buses at 50 per cent occupancy can run.

9. Secretariat & govt offices can run full-fledged from June 1.

10. Banks can run full-fledged operations, including those in containment zones.

11. Hotels, restaurants, religious places malls can open from June 8 as per MHA guidelines.

12. Opening of all educational institutions to be reviewed in July.

By Sunday evening, all containment zones will be completely identified and notified.

Wearing of masks and maintaining social distancing will be compulsory in all public spaces.