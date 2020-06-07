Unlock 1: Restaurants in Goa Allowed to Reopen from Monday; Schools, Colleges to Remain Shut

Restaurants in Goa will be allowed to reopen from Monday, although the ban on operations of other establishments like schools, colleges, cinema halls, gyms, will continue as earlier, an official said on Sunday.

In its fresh set of guidelines regarding the lockdown issued on Sunday, the state government also gave relaxation of two hours for movement of individuals for non-essential activities, the official said.

While the current ban on such movement is between 7 pm and 5 am, from Monday onwards, it would be restricted to 9 pm and 5 am.

The collectors of both the districts- South Goa and North Goa- issued these guidelines separately.

"As per the new guidelines, restaurants will be allowed to function from Monday. But they will have to follow the social distancing norms. Directorate of Food and Drugs Administration will issue guidelines for the restaurants," state health secretary Neela Mohanan said.

When asked about when the hotels will be allowed to reopen, she said, "The state tourism department will collect the data of all the hotels before taking a decision on allowing resumption of their operations."

"As per the latest set of guidelines, the movement of individuals for non-essential activities will be banned between 9 pm and 5 am. Earlier this ban was between 7 pm and 5 am," Mohanan said.

The ban on schools, colleges, educational/training/coaching institutions, cinema halls/theatres, swimming pools, casinos, river cruises, multiplexes, consumption of liquor at public places, among other things, will continue in the state.

Restrictions on establishments like gymnasiums, sports complexes, auditoriums/community halls, assembly halls and similar places, will continue, the official said.

The state government had earlier allowed sale of liquor at wine shops. However, bars have not been allowed to function.