Unlock 3.0 Guidelines: What Will Reopen, What Will Remain Closed across The Country

The nationwide Unlock 3 guidelines were on Wednesday issued by the government, opening up more activities outside the containment zones, but schools, colleges, metro rail service, cinema halls along with bars will continue to remain shut till August 31 and political and religious gatherings will also remain prohibited.

The Unlock 3 guidelines will come into force from August 1 and strict enforcement of lockdown in containment zones will continue till August 31.

For the first time since the coronavirus lockdown came into force on March 25, the government has allowed opening of yoga institutes and gymnasiums from August 5 for which separate Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) will be issued by the Health Ministry.

Here's a list of what will reopen and what will remain closed.

What has been allowed to reopen:

- Yoga institutes

- Gymnasiums

- Night curfew removed

- International air travel of passengers has been permitted in a limited manner under the Vande Bharat mission

What remains prohibited:

- Metro rail services

- Cinema halls

- Swimming pools

- Entertainment parks

- Theatres

- Bars

- Auditoriums

- Assembly halls and similar places.

- Social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious functions and other large congregations.