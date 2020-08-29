Unlock 4.0 Guidelines: What Will Reopen, What Will Remain Closed across The Country

The guidelines for the nationwide Unlock 4.0, which will come into effect from September 1, were issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs on Saturday. The new unlock guidelines allow opening up of more activities outside the containment zones, however, schools and colleges will continue to remain shut. Metro trains will resume services in a graded manner from September 7.

Here is everything that you need to know about the new guidelines:

Has the lockdown been extended?

Yes, till September 30, only for containment zones.

Are the colour codes dividing zones back?

No, the country is broadly divided into containment and non-containment zones.

What changed in the new guidelines?

Metro services will resume in a graded manner starting September 7. Open air theatres can reopen starting September 21.

Will gyms finally open?

Yoga institutes, gymnasiums were opened after last month's guidelines. A standard operating procedure will be issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

Will schools and colleges open?

It has been decided that schools, colleges and coaching institutions will remain closed. However, states may permit upto 50% of teaching and non-teaching staff to be called to the schools at a time for online teaching/ tele- counselling and related work. Students of classes 9 to 12 may be permitted to visit their schools, in areas outside the containment zones only, on voluntary basis, for taking guidance from their teachers. This will be subject to written consent of their parents/ guardians.

Will I continue to go to work?

Yes, private offices will continue operating outside containment zones.

Will shops selling non-essentials remain open?

Yes, rules and guidelines and commercial stores remain the same.

Can I continue visiting a temple or religious place?

Yes.

Can I go out for a walk or cycle in my neighbourhood?

Yes.

Can kids go out in the park?

The Centre has advised children below 10 years of age and persons above 65 years with co-morbidities to stay indoors.

Can my house-help and driver continue to come for work?

Yes, that is for the RWA to decide.

Any changes in sale of alcohol?

No.

Can I travel to another state?

Yes, air and railway services will continue to operate.

Can I visit a salon?

Yes, salons will remain open with proper social distancing rules.

Will cinema halls be allowed to open?

Social, academic, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious, political functions and other congregations will be permitted with a ceiling of 100 persons, with effect from September 21, 2020. However, such limited gatherings can be held with mandatory wearing of face masks, social distancing, provision for thermal scanning and hand wash or sanitizer.

Also Watch Unlock 4 Guidelines: Metro Resumes From Sept 7, No Lockdown Outside Containment Zones | CNN News18

Will metro services resume?

Yes, starting September 7.