Unlock 4.0: Metro Services Allowed to Resume from September 7 in Graded Manner

Metro rail can operate from September 7 in a graded manner, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) announced in Unlock 4.0 guidelines issued on Saturday.

"Metro rail will be allowed to operate with effect from September 7 in a graded manner, by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MOHUA)/Ministry of Railways (MOR), in consultation with MHA. In this regard, Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) will be issued by MOHUA," said the guidelines.

All metro operations across India have remained shut since the initial lockdown was imposed in the last week of March to curb the spread of coronavirus. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) last week said it will be prepared to resume operations whenever directed by the government.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed his happiness at the decision. "I am glad that metro has been permitted to start its operations from September 7 in a phased manner," he said in a tweet.

The new guidelines are based on feedback received from states and Union Territories, and extensive consultations held with related central ministries and departments.

However, schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions will continue to remain closed for students and regular class activity upto September 30.

The Centre has also permitted social, academic, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious, political functions and other congregations with a ceiling of 100 persons, with effect from September 21. However, such limited gatherings can be held with mandatory directives like wearing of face masks, social distancing, provision for thermal scanning and hand washing or use of sanitiser. Open air theatres will also be permitted from September 21.