Unlock 4.0: Students of Class 9 to 12 May Voluntarily Visit Schools

While schools and colleges will continue to remain closed for regular activities during Unlock 4, students of classes 9 to 12 may be permitted to visit their schools that are in areas outside the Containment Zones on a voluntary basis, to take guidance from their teachers, said the MHA on Saturday. This will be subject to the written consent of their parents or guardians.

The MHA further clarified that skill or Entrepreneurship training will also be permitted in National Skill Training Institutes, Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), Short term training centres registered with the National Skill Development Corporation or State Skill Development Missions or other Ministries of the Government of India or state governments.

"National Institute for Entrepreneurship and Small Business Development (NIESBUD), Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE) and their training providers will also be permitted," said the MHA guideline. All these will be allowed post September 21 for which SOPs will also be allowed.

Meanwhile, higher education institutions only for research scholars like PhD and post-graduate students of technical and professional programmes requiring laboratory or experimental may also be allowed. But these will be permitted by the Department of Higher Education (DHE) in consultation with MHA, based on the assessment of the situation, and keeping in view incidence of COVID-19 in the States and UTs.

Outside containment zones, all activities save cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres (excluding open air theatre) and similar places are allowed. Meanwhile international air travel also remains out of bounds except as permitted by the MHA.

However Lockdown will continue to be implemented strictly in the Containment Zones till September 30, 2020.

It further adds that Containment Zones shall be demarcated by the district authorities at a micro level after taking into consideration the guidelines of MoHFW with the objective of effectively breaking the chain of transmission. Strict containment measures will be enforced in these containment zones and only essential activities will be allowed, adds the MHA.

Unsurprisingly, within the Containment Zones, strict perimeter controls are to be maintained and only essential activities are allowed. These zones will be notified on the websites of the respective district collectors and by the States or UTs and information will also be shared with MOHFW.

However, the MHA has categorically said that states will not impose any local lockdown, at the State, district, sub-division, city or village level outside the containment zones, without prior consultation with the Central Government.