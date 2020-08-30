Unlock 4: Cinema Halls, Pools in UP to Open from Sept 21, Schools and Colleges to Remain Shut

The Uttar Pradesh government issued new guidelines for Unlock 4 on Sunday allowing cinema halls, theatres, sports, religious activities to be reopened in the state.

An order issued by the UP Chief Secretary Rajendra Kumar Tiwari stated that despite certain relaxations, lockdown will continue in the containment zones and those violating the guidelines will face legal action.

Salient features of the lockdown rules are:

1. All schools, colleges, coaching centres and educational institutions will remain closed till September 30. However online classes and learning methods will continue. Upto 50% of teaching and non-teaching staff are permitted to be called to the schools at a time for online teaching/tele- counselling and related work from September 21. A detailed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) will be issued by the Ministry of Health and family welfare.

2. Students of classes 9 to 12 may be permitted to visit their schools, in areas outside the Containment Zones only, on voluntary basis, for taking guidance from their teachers. This will be subject to written consent of their parents/ guardians.

3. Metro rail services will be allowed to resume services in a phased manner from September 7.

4. Social, sports, religious, cultural gatherings will be allowed with a maximum capacity of 100 people from September 21 with mandatory wearing of face masks with social distancing measures.

5. A maximum of 30 people will be allowed in marriage functions while not more than 20 people will be allowed to attend last rites.

6. Cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, auditoriums, open theatres etc, will be allowed to reopen from September 21 across the state. The guidelines also mention that no lockdown will be implemented by district administration outside the containment zones at the local level.

7. Inter-state and Intra-state movement of goods and passengers will not be restricted.

Elderly people above the age of 65 years, pregnant women and kids below the age of 10 years are advised to not go outside until necessary during the unlock four in the state.

District Magistrates will have to strictly implement the guidelines of unlock four in their respective districts and will ensure social distancing norms are followed. Those who will be found violating the guidelines will have to face legal action also.