Unlock 4: Goa's Bars & Restaurants Open After Over 5 Months

After remaining closed for more than five months, Goa's bars and restaurants opened for customers on Tuesday as the state government eased COVID-19-enforced restrictions in line with the Centre's guidelines for Unlock 4. The state excise department issued an order on Monday permitting opening of bars and restaurants, with certain conditions, from September 1.

These outlets had closed in March-end following the nationwide lockdown enforced to arrest the spread of COVID-19. These liquor selling retail outlets continued to remain closed during the last three Unlock phases.

However, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs has allowed these outlets to reopen for business as part of the guidelines for Unlock 4. As per the MHA guidelines, sale of liquor for consumption on the premises of bars and restaurants and Taverns (Portuguese-era outlets) has been removed from the list of restricted activities by the government, Commissioner of Excise Shashank Mani Tripathi said in the order.

The department has asked licenced bars and restaurants to adhere to certain conditions while carrying out their business. These include ensuring visiting customers wear face masks and follow other norms to avoid spread of the infection. No liquor to be sold to the customer who is without a mask or appropriate face cover, the order said.

Licensee to ensure that customers maintain a minimum six metres distance from each other. Provision of sanitiser will be made available at the licenced premises, frequent sanitisation of entire premises, common facilities and all points which come into human contact that is doors, handles, counters etc shall be ensured, it said. The department has also made Aarogya Setu app, a government-mandated tool to fight COVID-19, compulsory for all employees of these outlets.

Provision for thermal scanning, hand wash and use of sanitiser have been made compulsory at all entry, exit points and common areas of these outlets.