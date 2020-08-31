Unlock 4 in Rajasthan: Lockdown to Continue in Containment Zones till September 30

The Rajasthan government, in its Unlock 4 guidelines issued on Monday, said that the lockdown in the state will continue in the containment zones till September 30 and no relaxation of any kind would be permitted in these zones.

Schools, colleges, other educational institutes and coaching centres will remain closed till September 30, however, online/distance education would be encouraged, the order said. "Fifty per cent of teaching and non-teaching staff can be called to schools for online teaching and related work from September 21 for which SOP will be issued soon," said the guidelines.

Students of Class 9 to 12 will be permitted to visit their schools to take guidance from teachers in areas outside the containment zones on a voluntary basis after September 21. This will be subject to the written consent from the parents and SOP in this context will also be issued soon.

In line with the Centre's Unlock 4 guidelines, open air theatres will be permitted to open from September 21 in Rajasthan. However, cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment halls and other such places will remain closed. Interstate and intrastate travel of people and movement of goods will be allowed from Tuesday.

The guideline said that the containment zones will be demarcated by the district authorities at the micro level after taking into consideration the guidelines of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) with the objective of effectively breaking the chain of transmission.

Metro Rail will be allowed to operate from September 7 and SOP will be issued by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, it said.

Social, political and cultural gatherings with a ceiling of 50 people will be permitted with effect from September 21 with mandatory wearing of masks, social distancing, provision for thermal scanning and hand wash.

Apart from this, small "puja" sites (temples, mosques and Gurudwaras) will open from September 7 in rural areas outside the containment zones, but social distancing of six feet and face masks will be required.

For marriages, permission has to be taken from the sub-divisional magistrate and not more than 50 people can gather, they said. Not more than 20 persons are allowed to attend a funeral till September 21 after which a ceiling of 50 persons will apply, the guidelines said.

A penalty will be imposed on public places found flouting the social distancing norms as well as on those seen spitting in public and workplaces. "Violation of any of the conditions is a crime and a punishable provision has been made with heavy fines for it," said the guidelines.

The number of passengers in any vehicle shall not exceed the approved capacity of the registered vehicle. In addition to social distancing at work sites, it will be necessary to repeatedly sanitise the surroundings.

Persons suffering from chronic diseases or 65 years and above, pregnant women and children below 10 years have been advised to stay at home.