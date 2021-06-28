Unlock 5.0: Delhi, Maharashtra & Karnataka Among States Easing Covid Curbs. Read All About New Rules

India has witnessed a downward trend in Covid-19 cases with 50,040 testing positive for the virus in the last 24 hours and the daily positivity rate declining to 2.82 per cent. Encouraged by the dip in numbers, several states and union territories have relaxed the restrictions and issued fresh guidelines that come into effect from Monday.

A few states, however, have decided to extend the lockdown till there is a further dip in the cases. Here’s look at which states are extending lockdown and which ones have begun the unlock process:

Delhi: The national capital on Saturday reported 85 new coronavirus cases, the lowest daily count this year. As part of the phased unlock process From Monday, the Arvind Kejriwal government has allowed weddings at banquet, ceremony halls and hotels with 50 people in attendance, and reopening of gyms and yoga centres at 50 per cent capacity. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) in its order said the prohibited and restricted activities will continue till 5 am on July 5.

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has officially passed the order for Mumbai to stay in level three of Covid-19 restrictions imposed in Maharashtra. This came hours after the state government announced to tighten the curbs following the death of an 80-year-old Ratnagiri resident from Delta plus variant. Though Mumbai fulfils the criteria of level 1 restrictions (near unlock) based on the positivity rate and oxygen bed occupancy percentage, as per the earlier plan of Uddhav government. However, the administration tweaked the previous plan and introduced ‘state-level trigger’ rule for curbs.

According to the new guidelines, level 3 restrictions will continue in administrative units till the district disaster management authority takes a call to withdraw them. The weekly positivity rate and oxygen bed occupancy formula for lifting restrictions will no longer be followed.

Tamil Nadu: Even as its daily Covid-19 tally remaining well above the 5,000-mark and the virus’s Delta Plus variant threatening a third wave, the Tamil Nadu government has relaxed lockdown rules as it eased norms for outdoor activity. As per the latest state notification, the existing curbs have been extended till July 5 but there are quite a few relaxations for citizens in Chennai and neighbouring districts. Shopping malls, places of worship, apparel, and jewellery shops and gyms can open for business.

Cinema halls and restaurants cannot receive patrons yet but food delivery services can run in full swing, according to the latest press release from the MK Stalin-led Government.

Tamil Nadu will continue to impose lockdown rules in 11 districts in the western belt including Coimbatore, Erode, Tirupur and other industrial centres as cases are yet to dive steeply compared to other districts. The second basket of districts, counting 23, will see further relaxations while the top 4 districts — Chennai, Thiruvallur, Chenglepet and Kanchipuram— will see a large raft of relaxations.

Karnataka: While the state government has announced more relaxations in restrictions, the weekend curfew will be in place to curb the spread of infection by prohibiting the movement of individuals except for essential and emergency activities. Functioning of shops dealing with essential goods and services from 6 am to 2 pm has been permitted during the weekend curfew, which will be in force from 7 pm on Friday to 5 am on Monday, in Bengaluru and 19 other districts in the state. People arriving in the state from Maharashtra and Kerala will need to go through mandatory covid-19 tests over the concern of the ‘Delta Plus’ variant.

Haryana: The Haryana government on Sunday issued a fresh order to extend the coronavirus lockdown till July 5, while allowing university campuses to open for research scholars and practical classes in laboratories. “The Mahamari Alert-Surakshit Haryana is extended for another week that is from June 28 (5 am onwards) to July 5 (till 5 am) in the state of Haryana," Chief Secretary Vijai Vardhan said in an order issued under the Disaster Management Act, 2005. Anganwadi centres and creches under Women and Child Development Department shall continue to remain closed. These places will remain shut till July 31 in the state. The state’s Department of Women and Child Welfare will release the methodology for implementation of various women and child welfare programmes in the state, the order said.

