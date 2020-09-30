Unlock 5 Guidelines Allow Cinema Halls, Theatres, Swimming Pools to Partially Open from Oct 15

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday issued new guidelines for opening up of more activities in areas outside containment zones. Cinemas, theatres and multiplexes have been be permitted to open with up to 50% of their seating capacity from October 15. Business to Business (B2B) exhibitions, swimming pools being used for training of sportspersons, and entertainment parks and similar places will be permitted to reopen as well.

However, the MHA has asserted that these activities will only be allowed in areas outside containment zones. "The new guidelines, issued today, are based on feedback received from States and UTs, and extensive consultations held with related Central Ministries and Departments," said the MHA in a statement. Meanwhile, the lockdown will continue to be implemented strictly in containment zones till October 31.

The Centre has given state governments the flexibility to decide on the reopening of schools, colleges, educational institutions and coaching institutions after October 15 in a graded manner.

The Unlock 5 guidelines, which come into effect from October 1, has also laid down rules to regulate social and public gatherings. While social/academic/sports/entertainment/cultural/religious/political functions and other congregations have already been permitted with a ceiling of 100 persons outside containment zones, the new rules allow this cap to be breached to beyond 100.

However, these will be subject to several conditions.

- In closed spaces, a maximum of 50% of the hall capacity will be allowed, with a ceiling of 200 persons. Wearing of face masks, maintaining social distancing, provision for thermal scanning and use of hand wash or sanitizer will be mandatory.

- In open spaces, keeping the size of the ground/ space in view, and with strict observance of social distancing, mandatory wearing of face masks, provision for thermal scanning and hand wash or sanitizer.

- To ensure that such gatherings do not spread COVID-19, State/ UT Governments will issue detailed SOPs to regulate such gathering, and strictly enforce the same.