Unlocking in UP: Ghaziabad Courts to Re-open From Today After Nearly Two Months

The Courts in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad district will re-open from today (June 23) after nearly two months. Now, the hearings in these courts will be held regularly while adhering to COVID-19 norms. Amidst the second wave of coronavirus, the regular hearings in various courts of the districts were suspended for the last two months. As the number of new coronavirus cases in the district along with the state is coming down, the administration has decided to open the courts regularly while asking all to follow the COVID-19 guidelines and rules.

The administration has said that everyone who is coming to court premises has to compulsorily follow the coronavirus protocol. It has warned that action will be taken against those who won’t follow the guidelines.

After the rapid increase in coronavirus cases in the state, physical hearings in the courts were stopped from April 24. This was done after an order of the Allahabad High Court asking the courts to avoid physical hearings. Except for important cases, the regular hearing (online) in the court was stopped till May 28. Later, the production and bail applications hearing continued online till June 22. Now, it has been decided to reopen the court from Wednesday.

Due to the non-opening of the court and suspension of physical hearing, only 80 to 90 cases were being heard daily. But now more than 800 pending bail cases will be heard as the courts will re-open.

The Uttar Pradesh government has lifted the coronavirus-induced lockdown in a phased manner from June 1 in order to restart the economic activities outside containment zones in various areas of the state.

Recently, the government also announced that the night curfew will be in force from 9pm to 7am now instead of the 12-hour night curfew from 7pm to 7am. The government has also allowed the opening of malls and restaurants from June 21 with 50 per cent capacity. They will be allowed to operate on weekdays and have been asked to remain closed on weekends.

