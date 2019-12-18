Unmarried Couple from UP Commits Suicide as Families Disapprove Their Relationship

Banda: An unmarried couple allegedly committed suicide by hanging themselves from a tree in Tindwari area here, police said on Wednesday.

The incident came to light on Tuesday afternoon when dead bodies of a 22-year-old youth and a 15-year-old were found hanging from a tree, Tindwari Station House Officer Neeraj Kumar Singh said.

During investigation, villagers told police that both of them were in love but their relationship was not approved by their family members.

Probe is on and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem, police said.

