Unmarried Woman Dies While Trying to Deliver Baby Alone in a Rented Room in UP
The woman was reportedly watching a video on giving birth on her mobile phone when she died.
Image for representation. (PTI photo)
Gorakhpur: A 25-year-old unmarried woman died while attempting to deliver a baby alone in her rented room at Bilandpur, police said on Monday.
According to sources, the woman was reportedly watching a video on giving birth on her mobile. She was a native of Bahraich and living in Gorakhpur for the last four years and was preparing for competitive exams, police said.
Four days ago, she took a room on rent in Bilandpur area and on Sunday, the other tenants noticed blood coming out of the door of her room, police said.
After reaching the spot, police found the woman and her baby lying in a pool of blood. The woman's body was later taken for postmortem.
"The woman was 25 years old and unmarried. She died in an attempt to deliver baby alone in her room in which she came to live on rent just four days ago. However, she was living in Gorakhpur for the last four years and was preparing for competitive exams," said Ravi Rai, the SHO of Cant police station.
"No FIR was lodged as the family did not give any complaint letter and they also did not reveal anything about the man with whom she was having an affair," he said.
