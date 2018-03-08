English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Unmarried Women Above 50 to Get Pension in Madhya Pradesh
Addressing a gathering in Bhopal on the occasion of the International Women's Day, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the government would set up the "Mukhyamantri Mahila Kosh", which will be used to give pension to elderly unmarried women in the state.
File photo of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and his wife Sadhna Singh. (Image: PTI)
Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh government has set up a fund to provide pension to spinsters above 50 years, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced on Thursday.
Addressing a gathering in Bhopal on the occasion of the International Women's Day, Chouhan, who was accompanied by his wife Sadhana Singh, said the government would set up the "Mukhyamantri Mahila Kosh", which will be used to give pension to elderly unmarried women in the state.
"Why should women be honoured on just one day, why not every day? In India, women have been considered to be Godessess since time immemorial. Even Gods are known to have sought help of 'Shakti' in times of extreme crisis," he pointed out.
The Chief Minister said that a number schemes aimed at women empowerment were going on in the state.
"Several programmes have been launched in the state for the welfare of girls and women. The government will set up Mukhyamantri Mahila Kosh, which will be utilised for women empowerment and provide for pension to unmarried women above the age of 50 years," he added.
