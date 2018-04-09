English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Gunmen Took Rs 5 Lakh to Kill Delhi Medical Store Owner, Shot Employee by Mistake
The accused were given a contract of Rs 5 lakh to eliminate Hemant Tyagi, the owner of the pharmacy, but by mistake, they had fired upon one of his employees.
Ghaziabad: The Sahibabad police have arrested two men, who had allegedly shot at a medical store employee in the Lajpat Nagar area in south Delhi last month.
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Vaibhav Krishna on Sunday said acting on a tip-off, the police arrested Jalaluddin alias Jalloo and Ankush from Pasonda village at Loni Road last night.
Two country-made pistols and eight live cartridges were seized from their possession, he added.
The accused were given a contract of Rs 5 lakh to eliminate Hemant Tyagi, the owner of the pharmacy, but by mistake, they had fired upon one of his employees, Babloo Kumar, the SSP said.
The accused had told the police that they were given the contract to eliminate Tyagi by his brother-in-law, Rahul, who is imprisoned in the Dasna Jail in his wife's murder case, as the former was helping Rahul's in-laws in the court case, Krishna added.
Another accomplice of the accused was still at large, the SSP said.
