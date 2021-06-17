Unnao Accident Row: Police Self-defence Methods Attract DGP’s Ire

Many policemen were injured in a stone-pelting incident in the Unnao district of Uttar Pradesh, following protests against the killing of two people in a road accident. While many arrests have been made in the incident, the State DGP HC Awasthi is said to be upset with the self-defense methods employed by the police personnel.

On Tuesday, two motorcycle riders Rajesh and Vinay, residents of Devi Kheda village in the Sadar Kotwali area, were travelling to Unnao when an SUV coming from the opposite side hit them, killing them on the spot. The relatives of the deceased held a road blockage in protest, demanding the arrest of the owner of the SUV. On Wednesday, another roadblock was held at Akrampur on the Unnao-Shuklaganj Rajdhani road. After the police were called in to disperse the crowd, some people created a ruckus and started pelting stones at the policemen, injuring more than twelve police personnel in the process. Around 43 people were arrested in this case, and 350 more have been booked, according to a Times of India report.

During the violence, many of the policemen used items such as plastic stools and wicker baskets to defend themselves, videos of which went viral on social media. State DGP HC Awasthi is miffed with the usage of the aforementioned tools as a defence mechanism. Two policemen Vijay Kumar and Ramashray Yadav, seen in the video, protecting their heads using plastic stools and wicker baskets have been suspended.

Inspector Dinesh Mishra of Sadar Kotwali and Magarwara in-charge Akhilesh Yadav have also been suspended, while Unnao SP Anand Kulkarni has sought an explanation from Additional SP Shashi Shekhar Singh in this regard. Meanwhile, IG Laxmi Singh has entrusted the investigation of this incident to the Additional SP of Raebareli.

