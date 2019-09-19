Unnao Case Reflects Mindset of People, Not Law and Order in UP, Says Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, who claims to be tough on crime, and has given liberty to the state police to deal with notorious criminals said that incidents like the Unnao rape case have nothing to do with law and order. The CM said that such cases were associated with the mentality of the people.

In an exclusive interview with editor-in-chief of Network18 Rahul Joshi on Wednesday, Yogi Adityanath said, “Cases such as Unnao are associated with the mindset of the people. People need to be taught good things for these things to end.” The main accused in the Unnao rape case is an ex-MLA from the Bharatiya Janata Party Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who was recently expelled.

He further claimed that on its part, the state government had taken adequate measures in the matter. It made sure the accused was arrested and gave the case to the CBI. “Whether it was police or hospital, we analysed everything” he said.

“The rape victim met with an accident on July 28. We want to know whether it was an incident or accident,” he further added, hoping that the CBI’s report bring everything to light soon.

The chief minister condemned media trials in sensitive cases saying, “When some cases become fodder for media trial, we don't show all the aspects of the case to the society and the truth gets hidden.” The ramifications of media trials are dire, he said, as the people stay unaware of facts and the real culprit takes advantage. Media should, therefore, provide “news not views”, he said.

Law and order in Uttar Pradesh was at its best in the last 15 to 20 years, Yogi Adityanath claimed.

“The administration's sensitivity towards the common man and the seriousness of acting on complaints needs to be credited. The second important thing that needs to be remembered is that when the culprit starts shooting, our jawan cannot sit there with folded hands. They need to be answered in the language of a culprit, a history-sheeter,” he said.

The opposition has time and again taken pot-shots at the state government over its stand on police encounters. Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav said that Yogi Adityanath’s government was “trigger-happy”, and killing innocent people under the pretense of encounters. Yadav also nicknamed the chief minister ‘Thokidar’.

All India Congress Committee general secretary Priyanka Gandhi has also consistently been critical of the government’s take on the law and order situation in the state, and attacked it on several occasion.

