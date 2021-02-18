Unnao: Family of Two Dalit Girls Found Dead in Field Demands CBI Probe, Says 'They Are Not Safe'

The family members of the two Dalit girls, whose bodies were found in a field by villagers on Wednesday in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao, have demanded a CBI investigation into the case.

“We are not safe and an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation is necessary,” the sister-in-law of the deceased cousins told News18.

The three girls of the same family had gone to the field to fetch fodder, but hadn’t returned, following which locals began looking for them. They were found lying in the field. Two of them were declared dead by doctors, while the third minor is battling for life in the hospital. She was moved to Kanpur from the district hospital.

A panel of three doctors has been formed for the post mortem, which will be conducted recorded on video. A heavy police force has been deployed outside the mortuary and in the village, following the incident.

All the three girls were found clothed but tied up. The family has denied the angle of any enmity.

Opposition parties including Congress and Samajwadi Party on Thursday attacked the Yogi Adityanath-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Uttar Pradesh day after two girls were found dead under mysterious circumstances in Unnao district. The police, however, suspected food poisoning in the case based on the circumstantial evidence which included broth.

Attacking the state government over safety of girls in the state, Samajwadi Party spokesperson and MLC Sunil Sajan said, "The police in the state has become a mute spectator while females in the state are not safe. The Unnao police are trying to play down the case. I demand to form a different panel for the post mortem of the deceased girls and a different team should investigate the matter."

Former Unnao MP and Samajwadi Party leader Anu Tandon reached the Regency Hospital to take updates on the health of the third teenager who was undergoing treatment. Hitting out at the BJP government, Tandon alleged that such incidents have become common under the rule of the present government.