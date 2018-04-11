Allahabad HC Stays Cremation of Rape Victim’s Father; BJP MLA's Wife Demands Narco Test on Husband

The Allahabad high court on Wednesday ordered to stop the cremation of Unnao rape survivor’s father even as the accused BJP MLA’s wife has demanded NARCO test of the girl and her husband.Two days after Unnao rape survivor’s father died due to shock and septicaemia, the chief justice took suo moto cognisance of the letter written by the 18-year-old girl and said that if the father’s body has not been cremated, it should be put on hold. The matter has been posted for hearing for Thursday.On the other hand, Bangarmau BJP MLA’s wife Sangeeta Sengar met UP DGP and demanded NARCO test of the survivor and her husband.“There is a political conspiracy to defame my family. I demand NARCO test of the girl, her uncle and as well as my husband, the truth will be out in the open. Our entire family is undergoing mental trauma,” Sengar said after meeting UP Director General of the Police OP Singh.The survivor had tried to immolate herself near UP CM's residence after alleging that she was raped by BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and his brothers. However, a day later, her father died under mysterious circumstances at a hospital.He was in judicial custody after his arrest for a scuffle with Sengar's supporters last week.According to the rape survivor’s complaint, Atul Sengar and his aides pulled out her father from his house in their native village in Unnao, verbally abused him and assaulted him after tying him to a tree to deter him from pursuing the gang-rape case. Soon after, a team of Lucknow Crime Branch arrested Atul from his home in Unnao.“The girl has not been able to give any evidence against my husband, and yet my husband has been termed as a rapist,” she said.