Unnao, Hathras, Kathua: 10 Rape Cases that Shocked India in the Last 10 Years

A 28-year-old man was on Friday sentenced to life imprisonment till death in the infamous Gudiya case involving the rape and murder of a schoolgirl four years ago. The heinous crime had triggered an outrage all over Himachal Pradesh. The victim was raped and killed in a forested area in Shimla’s Kotkhai while she was on her way home from school on July 4, 2017.

Amid the crucial judgement, here are details about ten rape cases that shocked the country in the last ten years:

Suzette Jordan Rape Case

On the night of February 5, 2012, Suzette Jordan was gangraped on gunpoint inside a moving car and thrown out of it at Park Street, Kolkata. The three accused on trial in the case were found guilty on December 10, 2015, nine months after Jordan’s death.

Nirbhaya Rape Case

The victim of the 2012 Delhi gang rape case, dubbed ‘Nirbhaya’ by the media, was raped by six men while riding in a bus with a friend in New Delhi. The girl was severely injured by an iron rod and died as a result of her injuries. The six perpetrators were all apprehended. Ram Singh, one of them, committed suicide while incarcerated. Four of them received death sentences, while the juvenile was transferred to a remand facility and released after two years.

Shakti Mills Rape Case

A 22-year-old photojournalist who was interning with a magazine in Mumbai, was gangraped by five men, including a juvenile, at Shakti Mills in Mumbai. The three repeat perpetrators were sentenced to death on April 4, 2014. The other two defendants were sentenced to life in prison.

Jisha Rape Case

A 29-year-old Dalit girl Jisha was raped and murdered at her house in Ernakulam, Kerala, on April 28, 2016. Justice for Jisha was the hashtag (#JusticeForJisha) used on social media at the time to bolster politicians’ and, to a significant extent, people’s efforts to bring Jisha to justice.

Franco Mulakal Rape Case

In June 2018, a nun accused priest Franco Mulakkal of rape, alleging that he raped her 13 times between 2014 and 2016 while visiting a convent in Kerala’s Kottayam district. Three additional women have accused the bishop of sexual misconduct, but the superior general of the congregation insists that the bishop is innocent. Mulakkal’s request for a leave of absence from both his job as Bishop and pastoral duties was accepted by Pope Francis on September 20, 2018.

Hathras Gangrape Case

Last year in September, a 19-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly gang-raped in Hathras district, Uttar Pradesh, India, by four upper caste men. She died two weeks later in a Delhi hospital. The case saw widespread protest against the UP police after the victim’s cremation by personnel without her family members present.

Kathua Rape Case

In January 2018, an 8-year-old girl was abducted, gang raped, and murdered in the Rasana hamlet near Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir, India. The case was charged, the defendants were arrested, and the trial began on April 16, 2018 in Kathua. The victim was a member of the nomadic Bakarwal tribe. She was missing for a week before villagers discovered her death a kilometre distant from the village. When charges were filed against eight men in April 2018, the incident garnered national attention.

Unnao Rape Case

A 17-year-old Dalit girl was raped in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh, on June 4, 2017. Former BJP member Kuldeep Singh Sengar was convicted of rape on December 16, 2019, and sentenced to life in prison on December 20, 2019. He was also found guilty of the girl’s father’s death while in court custody.

2019 Hyderabad Rape Case

In November 2019, a 26-year-old veterinary doctor was gangraped and murdered in Shamshabad, near Hyderabad. The victim stopped her scooter near a toll plaza, drawing the notice of two lorry drivers and their assistants, according to the Telangana Police Department. They punctured her tyre, pretended to rescue her, then pushed her into nearby bushes, where they raped and smothered her, according to authorities. They allegedly loaded her body onto a lorry and dumped it on the side of the road. The accused later died during a shoot out during an attempt to escape, the Telangana police said.

Badaun Rape Case

On May 27, 2014, two young girls were gang raped and murdered in Katra village, Budaun district, Uttar Pradesh. CBI concluded that there was no gang rape after a long investigation, and the suspects were released. The POCSO court, however, rejected the CBI closure report on October 28, 2015.

