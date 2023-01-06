Unnao Measles Outbreak: 3 Children Suffer Untimely Death, 35 Others Down With Fever, Rashes

In a tragic turn of events, three children of a family suffered an untimely death due to measles within a span of three weeks in Unnao’s Danigarhi village.

As per a report by Hindustan Times, 35 children of the same village have also developed rashes and fever. Out of these, three have been hospitalized as a result of their serious condition, the report further claimed.

The deaths due to measles were confirmed by Unnao’s chief medical officer Satya Prakash who while talking to HT said that the three children who died were unvaccinated and the ones down with measles are being treated. However, he assured that the medical team has vaccinated 60% of the children in the village and is closely monitoring the situation.

According to the findings, the doctors had to face a good amount of resistance from the villagers during the vaccination drive. The matter reached to a point where doctors had to call clerics for intervention, HT noted.

The issues were somewhat mitigated by the intervention of District magistrate Apoorva Dubey also went to the village and spoke at length with the villagers and helped them clear their myths, said a senior health department official while talking to HT while adding that there are still some elements who remain unconvinced and are being spoken to regularly.

The district health department had launched a vaccination drive to inoculate kids against measles in the wake of the outbreak. In addition, a team of doctors has also been deployed in the village to look into the issues and curb the spread of the disease.

