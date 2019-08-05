Unnao Rape Accused Kuldeep Sengar, Accomplice Shashi Singh Produced Before Delhi Court
Sengar, accused of raping a minor girl at his Unnao residence, and Shashi Singh, his accomplice, who had allegedly lured the victim into going to Sengar's residence in search of a job.
File photo of Kuldeep Singh Sengar.
New Delhi: Rape-accused Uttar Pradesh MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and his accomplice, Shashi Singh were produced before a Delhi court on Monday, in the case pertaining to the rape of a minor girl allegedly by the lawmaker at his residence in Unnao on June 4, 2017.
Both the accused were produced before Sessions Judge Dharmesh Sharma.
Sengar was lodged in Sitapur district jail in Uttar Pradesh and was expelled from the BJP last week.
Accused Shashi Singh had allegedly lured the victim into going to Sengar's residence in search of a job.
A few days earlier, Sengar and nine others were booked for murder by the CBI after the rape survivor and the advocate were injured when a truck hit their car in Rae Bareli. Her two aunts were killed in the accident. The rape survivor's family has alleged foul play.
The Supreme Court had last week directed to hold trial on daily basis and completing it within 45-days.
