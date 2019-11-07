Unnao Rape Accused Kuldeep Sengar was in Tis Hazari Lock-up when Clashes Between Police, Lawyer Broke Out

New Delhi: Expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, an accused in the Unnao rape case, was lodged in the lock-up at Tis Hazari court when the clash between lawyers and police personnel broke out last week, officials said.

Besides Sengar, there were around 140 other undertrials in the Tis Hazari lock-up when the clashes took place, they said. Sengar was brought from Tihar Jail, where he is currently lodged, to the lockup in the court on Saturday morning and then produced before the court at around 10:30 am for the hearing, said a lawyer.

Sengar was present in the courtroom of District Judge Dharmesh Sharma. He was taken out at around 7 pm when paramilitary forces arrived, the lawyer said. He returned to jail premises at around 8 pm, they said.

A parking dispute between an on-duty policeman and a lawyer triggered the clashes between the two sides on Saturday, leaving 20 security personnel and several advocates injured.

