Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Unnao Rape Accused Kuldeep Singh Sengar's Arms Licences Revoked

Sengar had licences to posses a single barrel gun, a rifle and a revolver. The Bangarmau MLA was arrested by the CBI on April 13, 2018 on rape charges and is lodged in the Sitapur district jail.

PTI

Updated:August 3, 2019, 3:03 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Unnao Rape Accused Kuldeep Singh Sengar's Arms Licences Revoked
File photo of BJP MLA from Unnao Kuldeep Singh Sengar. (PTI photo)
Loading...

Unnao: Arms licences of expelled BJP legislator Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who faces allegations of raping a minor girl and killing her two aunts, have been cancelled, officials said here Saturday.

Sengar had licences to posses a single barrel gun, a rifle and a revolver. The Bangarmau MLA was arrested by the CBI on April 13, 2018 on rape charges and is lodged in the Sitapur district jail.

The process to cancel his gun licences was underway and on Friday the district magistrate of Unnao ordered revocation of the licences on a demand from the family of the rape survivor.

Sengar been charged with raping the young woman in 2017, when she was a minor.

Another case was filed against him after a car carrying the rape survivor met an accident on Sunday in Rae Bareli district. Two of her aunts died in the truck-car collision and she and her lawyer are in admitted in a Lucknow hospital.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram