Unnao Rape Case Accused Kuldeep Singh Sengar, 9 Others Booked for 'Hatching Car Crash Conspiracy'

New Delhi: BJP legislator Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who has been accused of raping the Unnao woman, was on Monday booked for "hatching a criminal conspiracy to kill the rape survivor and her family".

According to information, an FIR was registered against Sengar, his brother Manoj Singh and eight others at Raebareli's Guru Baksh Ganj police station.

A car in which the Unnao rape survivor, her family and lawyer were travelling was hit by an over-speeding truck in Raebareli on Sunday, killing two members while leaving her and the advocate critically injured, police had said.

The DGP said that the woman was provided adequate security, and denied any security lapse in the case. He added that seven security personnel were posted at her home and three were there to accompany her on Sunday.

A security personnel, however, said that the survivor did not take him as there was no space in the car. "I was told by woman and her aunt that there is no space in vehicle. They said there are five occupants in the car and that's why I was not with them," Unnao rape survivor's gunner Suresh Kumar said.

Meanwhile, Delhi Commission For Women chief Swati Maliwal on Monday met the woman at a Lucknow hospital where she has been admitted.

"I met Unnao rape survivor, her lawyer and doctors. The doctors told me that the victim and the lawyer are critical and have less chances of survival. Doctors believe that they should be airlifted to the best hospital in Delhi. The family also wants this. I am talking to the hospital. We will shoulder the responsibility," Maliwal posted on Twitter. She also claimed that no one from the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has visited the woman till now.